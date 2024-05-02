2 years later, restaurant remains optimistic despite construction woes along Denver's 16th Street Mall

Businesses along Denver's 16th Street Mall continue to struggle after pandemic and construction

Blue Agave Grill located on the 16th Street Mall has overcome many obstacles over the past few years.

It opened its doors in 2016 and then the pandemic hit. The restaurant thought it would have a record-breaking year after the pandemic, but then construction on the 16th Street Mall began in the Spring of 2022.

This then made it difficult for the business to thrive and now construction is happening right in front of its doors. Management says finding the restaurant is like a maze for people sometimes, which can discourage new customers.

CBS

Customers like Jennifer Rath have always enjoyed walking down 16th Street Mall. For Rath, who has visited Denver within the last 10 years for work, the mall has always been an easy place to go to for restaurant options and shopping.

"I wasn't sure we were going the right way because the signage isn't that great and you don't know what you're walking into," said Rath.

Though the restaurant was hard to find, giving up wasn't an option this time for the first-time customers.

"Yeah, we were determined, otherwise, we would've given up," said Rath.

Many have expressed that the construction makes it difficult to get around.

"Before it was really easy walking in and out of stores and restaurants, just trying to find our way into this restaurant was very difficult," said Rath.

Jessaki Boeck is the assistant manager of the restaurant. She says she understands why sometimes it is difficult for customers to find them.

"I also wouldn't want to walk down 16th Street if I didn't have to at the moment, we do really rely on reservations for people coming in," said Boeck.

Even reservations haven't been the same since construction began on its block two years ago.

CBS

"Friday and Saturday nights we would go in with reservations between like three to 350 people and now we are about 50 people... very night and day difference," said Boeck.

Moreover, it has been more difficult to attract new customers, which is why restaurant owners have hired a full-time social media coordinator to help promote their business. Staff also hand out free margarita cards to people and businesses at least once a month in an effort to attract new customers.

"We just do try to stay optimistic; we thank them for taking the time to actually go through the maze of finding us," said Boeck.

Management says conventions down the street and restaurants they own in other locations across Colorado have been their saving grace.

Customers who are frequent in Denver just want to be able to find their way easily.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Denver once they're done with the construction down here," said Rath.

Management also shares for the past two years there has been zero turnover at their 16th Street Mall Blue Agave Grill location, which means employees have remained optimistic even during troubling times.