Free clinic at school gives Denver migrant students a shot, or up to 8 if needed
"McMeen in the Middle" is following a Denver Public School as it responds to a surge in the enrollment of students who are new to the US.
The family of a man murdered in 2019 is trying to keep an accomplice to his killing behind bars.
Carlo Campagna has been cooking up a dream inside his scratch kitchen for the last two months. As business slowed, his wife made a TikTok video that went viral, sending countless customers to the restaurant despite bitter cold Denver weather.
Working with several other state agencies, Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration identified more than 100 action items to make immediate improvements to the system.
A man who lost an eye after being shot in the face by Denver police while walking to his car after work during the 2020 George Floyd protests settled with the department for $2.3 million.
It would have required the State Department to produce a report on whether the Israeli war effort in Gaza is violating human rights and international accords.
After a somewhat slow start to the snow season, southwestern Colorado is wasting no time in this New Year to catch up. The big winner for snow since the middle of last week is the Wolf Creek Ski Area. With over 3 and half feet of snow since last Thursday.
After a little more than a year with the Aurora Police Department, interim Police Chief Art Acevedo will leave Colorado.
A newer Target store in Denver's Lowry neighborhood is notifying shoppers that a 1% "public improvement fee" is being added to their purchases at the store located at 93 North Lowry Blvd.
CU'S 71-59 win over 8th ranked Stanford has propelled JR Payne's team back into the top 5.
The Steelers and the Bills will face off Monday in the wild card round despite expected temperatures in the teens, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history.
Due to extreme cold weather, New York Kathy Hochul and the NFL have agreed to reschedule Sunday's playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. Here's how that will impact programming at CBS News Colorado
Forward Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has just tied Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak in franchise history.
"If you're bundled up, and you find that it's too cold and you can't handle it any longer, your dog probably can't either," one veterinarian said.
Feathery white lines of condensation left behind airplanes, known as contrails, add to warming the planet. A new study suggests artificial intelligence could dramatically reduce them.
The Senate advanced a short-term spending measure as the government faces a Friday deadline to avert a partial shutdown.
Federal judge rules that JetBlue's $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit would limit options for travelers by reducing the number of discount carriers.
A Colorado father, driven by grief, is pushing to make Colorado among the first states in the country to regulate the sale of sodium nitrate.
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will be leading a coalition of mayors from major cities across the nation to ask for help from the federal government on the ever-increasing need for this community.
"I'm astounded at the depths the tobacco industry will go to pursue profits at the expense of countless lives," says the World Health Organization's director of health promotion, Ruediger Krech.
Six years after a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy nearly lost his life in the shooting that killed a fellow deputy, he is sharing his story and urging others to make a life-saving donation.
As Coloradans look to hit the slopes with the low temperatures lingering around the holiday weekend, doctors are explaining how to avoid frost bite.
Health care centers in Denver are being overwhelmed by new patients, forcing facilities to make tough decisions.
The nation's largest drugstore chain says closures to start next month and end in early April.
A newer Target store in Denver's Lowry neighborhood is notifying shoppers that a 1% "public improvement fee" is being added to their purchases at the store located at 93 North Lowry Blvd.
As inflation remains high and restaurants continue to struggle with labor shortages and rising costs, it's expected that more restaurants in Colorado will close their doors for good this year.
Federal judge rules that JetBlue's $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit would limit options for travelers by reducing the number of discount carriers.
Drizly, an online alcohol marketplace, will cease operations in March, Uber said.
New data is showing economic projections for potential Colorado homebuyers in 2024. Every year, the Denver Metro Association of Realtors meets for a summit to review that information.
For some people living in Denver, laundry day isn't such a chore anymore at LaundroLab.
If you are struggling with rent you can now submit an application for the city's $29.1 million Temporary Rent and Utility Assistance program.
This holiday season, job seekers are on the hunt, as the latest data from the Colorado Department for Labor and Employment shows our unemployment rate increased in October to 3.3%. That's compared to the September rate of 3.2%.
Robert Persichitte, a professor at MSU Denver, and a CPA/PFS, CFP®, CFE, says many people have overspent on Christmas since the pandemic hit.