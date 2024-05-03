Colorado Department of Human Services honors 5 outstanding foster families during May

In Colorado there are about twice as many children in need as there are foster families to house them. The imbalance is caused, in part, to a federal law enacted in 2018.

The Family First Prevention Services Act, or Family First Act, was designed to overhaul child welfare systems. At its core, the act focuses resources on preventing child abuse and reduces the use of congregate care. Lawmakers believed that children do better in a family setting rather than a group home or residential treatment center. As those resources closed, it increased the need for foster families. Colorado Department of Human Services has not been able to add enough new foster families to make up the difference.

May is National Foster Care Month -- the month we celebrate those families who are willing to open their homes for children who need a soft place to land. Colorado Department of Human Services is honoring five outstanding foster families during the month of May.

Chad and Berry are among the families being honored. Chad became a single foster father six years ago. He's had 49 children come through his home, ranging in age from newborn to 21-years.

"I've also taken a lot of sibling sets. For example, I had a sibling set that had a 15-month-old and went up to 13-years-old," Chad said.

Berry joined the team last year, making him an instant parent.

"It's been a heck of a journey," he said.

Now The couple takes on the challenges of foster parenting together.

"There's moments when this is tough…just like drowning…like you're not going to make it, but it always has it's good moments," Berry added.

The good moments may look like happy dancing baby feet, or helping a child achieve a milestone, or reuniting a child with his or her family.

"That is our number one goal is to get them back where they want to be," Chad told CBS News Colorado.

A child may stay with Chad and Berry for one night or several years, but always they're striving to be a safe, stabilizing force for that child.

"I've had several opportunities to see cases that nobody thought that they'd get to go home, and we fought for that and fought for the kids," Chad added.

Those are the miracles that help this family get through the difficulties of foster parenting and continue to accept more children.

"As long as there's still an open room, we'll keep going…keep trying," Berry said.

The Colorado Department of Human Services held a luncheon on Saturday, May 4, 2024 to celebrate those five outstanding foster families.

LINK: Learn more about being a foster family