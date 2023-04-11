Watch CBS News
Casa Bonita teams up with Colfax Marathon as "volunteer sponsor"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The iconic Casa Bonita restaurant is getting ready to open later this spring and now it has teamed up with another truly Colorado event- the Colfax Marathon.

Runners have been trekking past the landmark in Lakewood and now the restaurant is getting in on the fun. 

Casa Bonita is the volunteer sponsor of the marathon and will support 1,500 volunteers during the race weekend in May. The volunteers will be wearing pink like the famous tower for the restaurant. 

The popular Colorado institution and restaurant has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will reopen in May.  

A lot has happened since Casa Bonita closed. It filed for bankruptcy and then the creators of South Park announced they were buying the restaurant, which appears in an episode of the popular Colorado-based cartoon. Then they announced James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez would take over as head chef.  

First published on April 11, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

