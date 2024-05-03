Watch CBS News
Colorado lawmakers debate two bills in latest battle over where to sell liquor

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

Just when you thought the battle over where to sell booze in Colorado was over, some lawmakers have resurrected it. Two bills making their way through the legislature in the final days would change what kind of liquor grocery stores are allowed to sell and how much you pay for it.

A measure that's already passed the state Senate and is in the Colorado House would impose a fee of:

  • About 2 cents per six-pack of beer
  • 4 cents per liter of wine
  • 30 cents per liter of spirits

The money, an estimated $20 million per year, would go into a new enterprise that would fund the treatment and prevention of alcoholism. 

Another bill being debated would prevent grocery stores from selling spirits. About 30 grocery stores in Colorado have purchased licenses that allow them to sell beer, wine and spirits and if passed, the state would take away those licenses.

This bill is being debated on the House floor and then needs to pass the Senate by next Wednesday. 

Shaun Boyd is the Political Specialist at CBS News Colorado.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 11:19 AM MDT

