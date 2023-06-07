Casa Bonita reopening: Trey Parker and Matt Stone tell New York Times they spent above $40 million on restoration

It would have been easier, and much less expensive, to just tear down Casa Bonita and rebuild it anew. But new owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone say instead they spent well above $40 million to get the Lakewood Mexican restaurant ready for its grand reopening.

CBS



The dollar figure was revealed in an interview the "South Park" creators did with the New York Times, which profiled the Colorado landmark in an article published this week.

Last week Casa Bonita announced that they would be taking reservations for their reopening and according to the Times report, more than 100,000 people have signed up. That should keep executive chef Dana Rodriguez and the 110 employees who will be working in the kitchen busy.

RELATED: Casa Bonita website overloaded after restaurant announces waitlist

New details not reported before about the restaurant include that there are four new bars inside, and that Black Bart's Cave has been given a more clear narrative. The report also revealed that included in the painstaking renovation work that's been going on since Parker and Stone bought Casa Bonita was getting the shade of pink on the exterior of the building just right. Apparently it took 27 tries before they found the one with just the right amount of brightness to beckon patrons driving down Colfax Avenue.

There's still no official opening date for Casa Bonita and the pricing is still apparently being worked out, but when it happens, the cliff divers, mariachi bands and much better food will await the hordes who will come through its doors.