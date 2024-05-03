Denver Health collects donations for Newborns in Need drive-thru baby shower

Denver Health's Newborns in Need donation drive-thru set for this weekend

For more than 20 years, Denver Health has hosted Newborns in Need, the annual drive-through baby shower, collecting newborn baby gear for families. Every family receives a care package of 20 items that their new baby will need.

Some of the items Denver Health collects include new blankets, bibs and burp cloths, baby hats, girl and boy onesies, girl and boy sleepers, hooded towels and infant toys. Financial contributions are also accepted.

This Saturday, May 4, volunteers will be collecting those welcome bags from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Denver Health's Focus Lot.