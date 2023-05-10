Casa Bonita has all its permits, iconic Colorado restaurant passes inspections

The Lakewood restaurant and landmark Casa Bonita appears to be very close to reopening. It has passed plumbing, HVAC and electrical inspections.

Fire and health officials say Casa Bonita has its permits and it's cleared to welcome patrons.

The business is located on Colfax Avenue between Sheridan and Wadsworth Boulevards and you can't miss its iconic pink front, which was recently repainted. It first opened in 1974 and grew a big following thanks to cliff diving and other fun experiences diners got to experience. It closed when the COVID pandemic began, and since then, it was purchased by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park.

Ownership has said the restaurant will reopen in May, but so far there's no announcement about an opening date. Management began hiring in March ahead of a possible opening date.