Political specialists break down Donald Trump's NY indictment
Political specialists Shaun Boyd, Dick Wadhams and Mike Dino join up on CBS News Colorado to discuss the controversial indictment against former president Donald Trump.
Mike Dino and Dick Wadhams provided analysis on Dave Williams' election with CBS News Colorado political specialist Shaun Boyd.
Three months until you get your ballot in the mail for this upcoming election. Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talks with Republican Analyst Dick Wadhams and Democrat Analyst Mike Dino about a new poll that could suggests where voters thoughts are right now.
Coloradans know to winterize their sprinklers before the first freeze, but lately it's the sprinklers inside that are causing problems.
Reba McEntire is slated to sing the national anthem during pregame entertainment at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Usher will lead the halftime show.
The move underscores the Biden campaign's strategy to tie stringent GOP-led abortion restriction efforts across the U.S. to former President Donald Trump
Douglas County is about 50% open space. Meaning communities nearby are especially vulnerable to wildfire. It's why the county is doubling down on one fire suppression resource that they're the only county in the state to have.
Many renters across the Denver metro area lost heat during the recent cold spell and many have gone without heat for days. Having working heat is a matter of safety and that's why it's important to know what your rights are as a renter.
Berthoud Pass re-opened Wednesday night after being closed for four days amid snow slides and repeated snowstorms. More snow Wednesday night continued to create new risk, but crews pulled in from around Colorado helped to get the 11,300-foot pass open again.
Over the last week our January blast of Winter weather has buried many Colorado mountains with 1 to over 4 feet of snow.
The fight happened at Eaglecrest High School.
High temperatures will come early on Thursday afternoon before a cold front drops many places into the 20s and teens by late day. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in place for the high country through the day today.
CBS News Colorado reporter Tori Mason chats with a mother who is searching for answers after the sprinkler system dumped 80 gallons of water inside her home.
Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
"Sometimes, when you go through disappointments, you think that your dream is crushed, but then another door swings wide open," Nichols said during an interview on "CBS Mornings."
CU'S 71-59 win over 8th ranked Stanford has propelled JR Payne's team back into the top 5.
The Steelers and the Bills will face off Monday in the wild card round despite expected temperatures in the teens, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history.
Due to extreme cold weather, New York Kathy Hochul and the NFL have agreed to reschedule Sunday's playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. Here's how that will impact programming at CBS News Colorado
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, will rally with Trump in New Hampshire Friday.
Hunter Biden faces federal firearms charges filed in Delaware in September. He has pleaded not guilty.
"This news comes as a shock to those of us who could've sworn he had already dropped out," DNC national press secretary Sarafina Chitika said in a statement.
The U.S. Navy's newest aircraft carrier whose deployment was extended following the start of the Israel-Hamas war returned to its homeport Wednesday after eight months away.
A Colorado father, driven by grief, is pushing to make Colorado among the first states in the country to regulate the sale of sodium nitrite.
Handheld, AI-powered device is the first of its kind and could help doctors detect skin cancer earlier, according to its maker.
Working with several other state agencies, Colorado's Behavioral Health Administration identified more than 100 action items to make immediate improvements to the system.
"I'm astounded at the depths the tobacco industry will go to pursue profits at the expense of countless lives," says the World Health Organization's director of health promotion, Ruediger Krech.
Six years after a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy nearly lost his life in the shooting that killed a fellow deputy, he is sharing his story and urging others to make a life-saving donation.
Samsung's latest smartphone lineup includes three phones featuring an array of AI-powered tools.
Costco is testing new technology to scan shoppers' cards at the door to make sure they're actually members.
Tesla owners and people with other electric vehicles are finding that cold winter weather is impacting their EV battery.
U.S. service members alleged that 3M's combat earplugs were defective, leaving them with hearing loss and tinnitus.
Gelli's Community Fridge is a free, 24/7 grab-and-go fridge and pantry where people dealing with food insecurity can take what they need – no questions asked.
New data is showing economic projections for potential Colorado homebuyers in 2024. Every year, the Denver Metro Association of Realtors meets for a summit to review that information.
For some people living in Denver, laundry day isn't such a chore anymore at LaundroLab.
If you are struggling with rent you can now submit an application for the city's $29.1 million Temporary Rent and Utility Assistance program.
This holiday season, job seekers are on the hunt, as the latest data from the Colorado Department for Labor and Employment shows our unemployment rate increased in October to 3.3%. That's compared to the September rate of 3.2%.