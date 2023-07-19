New Casa Bonita online store offers clothes, sauces, salsas and mixes

Casa Bonita has started selling clothing and other products online. You may not be able secure a reservation to dine at the Colorado Mexican restaurant without a lot of luck, but you can now easily go to its website to buy a sweatshirt or a jar of green chili.

CBS

The landmark restaurant with the pink exterior on Colfax Avenue is still in a limited re-opening phase. Walk-ins aren't allowed and only people selected from an email waitlist are being granted entry.

Some of the folks who have dined at Casa Bonita this summer tell CBS News Colorado the food was good and a big improvement over those pre-COVID days before the restaurant closed. That's likely because after they purchased the restaurant Trey Parker and Matt Stone hired well regarded chef Dana Rodriguez to run their food operations. As a result of that hire, the restaurant has now started selling her salsas, sauces and drink mixes.

The descriptions on the product listings all detail the ingredients, which are often locally sourced. The green chili description states: "Our recipe has been carefully overseen by our head chef Dana Rodriguez, a Chihuahua, Mexico native and James Beard nominee. Dana brings her unique perspective which is evident the second you open the jar and smell the tomatillos, green chilis and spices." The labels on the jars and bottles also uses the same language on the restaurant's new billboards -- that it's the "Greatest Restaurant in the World."

As for the clothing, it includes hats, shirts, sweatshirts bandanas and even a neck gaiter. A couple of the hats come in a striking pink, just like the front of the Lakewood building.

You can find the products at shop.casabonitadenver.com.