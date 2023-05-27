Casa Bonita sneak peek reveals what's in store for grand reopening: "There is no other place like it in the whole state, really anywhere"

Casa Bonita is back, but the opening day for the public has not been announced. The restaurant held a sneak peek for the media on Friday and answered some questions about the renovated space.

Yes, they will serve sopapilla and yes, the classic entertainment and the divers are here to stay.

The menu will feature some classics like the taco salad and enchiladas, but this time with a touch from Mexican chef, Dana Rodriguez.

One couple who spoke with CBS News Colorado says they've been anxiously waiting for the grand reopening.

"We've been on that list for a while hoping it happens," Caroline Petersen said.

Caroline Petersen and her now husband have been waiting since June.

They were hoping to do their wedding rehearsal dinner at the restaurant last June, but had to change plans after learning it would not be possible.

Now married, they're signing up again and hoping for the best.

"I got an email saying to subscribe again to do the soft opening or the beta testing and I got through. But a bunch of people had noticed that the site had crashed," Petersen said.

The site is up and running now, but with no surprise, it crashed Friday afternoon. The waitlist crashing could be disappointing for those who grew up in Colorado as they are anxiously waiting to walk through those doors.

"There is no other place like it in the whole state, really anywhere," Petersen expressed.

The restaurant's social media featured a snippet of an episode of South Park hinting the restaurant might open its doors Saturday, but as of now nothing has been confirmed.