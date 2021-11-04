Casa Bonita Sale: Bankruptcy Judge Clears The Way For 'South Park' Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone To Buy Iconic Restaurant

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) - A bankruptcy judge has signed off on the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue will be sold to Comedy Central's "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Fans of Casa Bonita attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on April 24. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

The bankruptcy judge's decision comes just days after a group of local investors withdrew its bid in the sale. "Save Casa Bonita" withdrew its objections in court filings on Tuesday.

In the filing, the current owner said he had to lay off employees but the prospective owners have promised to rehire them.

LAKEWOOD, CO - JANUARY 11: Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita has been a memory-making institution for decades, filling children with countless sopapillas and dreams of plummeting from the top of a man-made, three-story indoor waterfall while people eat tacos, listen to Mariachi music and watch puppet shows around them. January 11, 2019. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The owner of the iconic restaurant has reached a deal with Parker and Stone, who are from Colorado, to sell for $3.1 million.