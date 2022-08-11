Watch CBS News
Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade.

Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant.

Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.

