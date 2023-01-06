More Black families planting new roots in military cities like Colorado Springs
Johnny is originally from Florida and Marsha is from New Mexico. Marsha said for them, Colorado felt like the perfect place to settle.
After being closed for eleven months, the oldest Black-owned business in Denver's Five Points neighborhood is preparing to begin its next chapter.
Traveling "allowed us to realize how much more of a world there was" out there, but it came with challenges for Black families.
Journalists Tori Mason and Justin Adams host the program highlighting the impact of African Americans on Colorado's history, culture, business and military communities.
Gullah Geechee is a unique culture and language spoken in parts of the South. Rooted in American slavery, it's now blooming all the way here in Colorado.
Denver native Patricia Duncan is proud of how far she's come since her days at Smith Elementary.
A poet laureate promotes the power of writing while helping communities share their own stories. Ahja Fox was named Aurora's Honorary Poet Laureate and she's using her gift to inspire the city that raised her.
Dearfield, located dozens of miles southeast of Greeley, was one of the most prominent Black farming communities in the early 1900s.
Colorado ranks No. 1 in the nation for visits to visual and performing arts events. Arts is part of our culture and Bonfils-Stanton Foundation is helping it remain that way.
The Denver chapter engages in more than 5,000 hours of community service each year across the metro area.
Outworld Brewing in Longmont wants patrons to not only enjoy a beverage but also have an adventure.
For three generations of skiers, being Black on the slopes has held major significance and impact in their lives.
Since 2020, the BRIC Fund has distributed more than $3 million in grants to Black-led and serving organizations across the Denver metro area.
CBS News Colorado reporter Tori Mason visits a Colorado restaurant to get the inside scoop on the true meaning behind "Soul Food" and why it means so much many.
Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson and team announcer Kyle Speller were among several employees, who visited the Black American West Museum in Five Points on Friday.
On the first day of Black History Month 2023, Westminster Councillor Obi Ezeadi announced the launch of his new organization called BIPAC, a play-off of the acronym "BIPOC," meaning Black, Indigenous and people of color.
Getting your hair done at a Black salon is an intricate process that is usually hours long and filled with conversation and laughter.
It was a historic ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Denver Federal Center.
February is Black History Month, and if you're interested in supporting Black-owned businesses in Denver but don't know where to go, check out a list.
Colorado students will soon be eligible for a new scholarship tailored to historically Black colleges and universities.
The effort to fight for justice and keep the spirit of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive and well in Denver for the 38th year of the MLK Marade.
For months, Wade been preparing for the Bill Pickett Martin Luther King Jr. Rodeo, as part of the National Western Stock Show
Charlie Burrell was the man of honor at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Awards held in downtown Denver.
History Colorado plans to hit the road to explore Green Book sites, all thanks to a new grant of nearly $75,000. It was awarded by the National Park Service as part of a recent round of Underrepresented Community Grants.
A man has been reported dead after being stuck by a vehicle during a short pursuit on I-25 near the Mountain Vista exit Saturday night.
Bowen Byram scored twice and Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th NHL goal to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 Saturday and remain in third place in the Central Division.
Now, a documentary is centered around Trevor Kennison returning to the exact same spot where he broke his back and pulling off a trick no other adaptive athlete had done.
Tim McCarver won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators.
The Avs edged the Wild in a close contest on the road.
Aurora only hired 17 new police officers last year. In an effort to beef up hiring numbers, the city is reforming its hiring practices by adopting more relaxed standards.
A direct flight option for travelers from Denver to Ethiopia may only be just a few months away after Mayor Michael Hancock and a crew of city business leaders traveled to the country this month to lobby for it.
Colorado ranks fourth in the country for most reports per capita of imposter scams, and sixth in the country for most tax preparer scams, according to 2022 data from the Federal Trade Commission.
A helicopter pilot for AirLife, who was stopped for suspected drunk driving last month on his way to work, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless purchased the building in December for $24 million, using federal, state and local funds.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Beijing may provide weapons, and confirmed Chinese companies are giving non-lethal support to the Russian effort.
The former president made the decision after a series of short hospital stays, the Carter Center said in a statement.
Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduced bills that would force farm equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs — thereby avoiding steep labor costs and delays that imperil profits.
The youngest of the victims is just five years old, police said.
Rep. Diane DeGette is pushing legislation to expand a federal program to help people pay their utility bills and still make ends meet.
Electric vehicles are the future, at least that's what Colorado's Energy Office is hoping.
Gov. Jared Polis says the state is looking at ways to reduce those costs.
Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins.
Thanks to inflation, groceries are already so expensive. Now some who rely on government assistance will be getting less money to put food on the table.
A Denver doctor is making headway in diagnosing patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD before it's too late.
Psychologists could soon be able to write prescriptions for anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and anti-psychotic medications in Colorado.
Symptoms for dog flu include a cough, runny nose, fever and reduced appetite, according to the CDC.
When Black patients see Black doctors, they are more likely to get preventative care, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Bruce Willis' latest diagnosis describes a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes.
Presidents' Day weekend will be warmer for Denver and the Front Range while the mountains get snow and wind again starting Sunday.
Search and rescue crews in Moffat County were busy after this week's snowstorm.
The snow that fell in Denver Tuesday night and Wednesday brings the total for season to 40.5 inches. The Mile High City has received 71% of the city's average annual snowfall, with the snowiest months still ahead.
This week marked some of the Denver area's first measurable snow in weeks. The lull was a welcome break for many but for some, not long enough.
Residents at the Cedar Run Apartments hold a protest at the complex as many are demanding property managers to respond to their urgent requests.
Grouped up inside the Horizon Community Middle School gym, students listened to messages of hope and devotion on Friday.
Local historian, Ken Jessen, says here in Colorado, spy balloons are an old story and not the first to be detected.