Casa Bonita billboards unveiled, but Colorado restaurant's reopening date still under wraps

Casa Bonita is still closed, but people were coming and going on Thursday

Two billboards went up this week in Denver advertising Casa Bonita. They are located along Colfax Avenue close to Empower Field at Mile High, about 5 miles due east of the Colorado landmark.

One billboard reads "The Cliff Divers Are Back" and refers to the fact that the Lakewood restaurant (which features highly unusual entertainment) has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The creators of "South Park," Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have since purchased the restaurant. The plan was for the Casa Bonita to be back open in May, but it appears it may be later than that since no official opening date has been announced.

The other billboard boasts it's "The Greatest Restaurant in the World" and shows off the bright pink front of the business.

Sign up for our email list to get the latest updates on our reopening: https://t.co/r83g8T1Ang pic.twitter.com/ErVFMVtKXj — Casa Bonita (@CasaBonita) May 23, 2023

On Thursday there was a lot of activity at the restaurant, including security officers setting up metal detectors and holding clipboards.

The website for the restaurant says people can sign up for their newsletter to get updates on the grand reopening plan.