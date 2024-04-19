Denver organization holding special giveaway providing discounted and free tees for Earth Day

How to get a discount on tree for your home

If you're looking for a new tree for your home this Earth Day, The Park People wants to help you out.

A Denver nonprofit that works with communities to plant trees and improve parks is having a special giveaway, providing trees for free and at a discount.

All week long, crews have been working to unload trees for the big event on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. It's a fundraiser to help support efforts to equitably distribute Denver's urban forest.

The organization says trees offer many benefits, including spending more time outside and improving our mental and physical health.

Executive Director Kim Yuan-Farrell says the nonprofit's focus is helping those in areas where trees are lacking.

"Low-canopy neighborhoods, areas where they really don't have much tree cover. And a lot of them have paved surfaces. They heat up during the summer, and that can mean some significant health impacts for residents in those neighborhoods," she said.

If you'd like to pick up a tree, there are two locations: City Park Greenhouse and Sloan's Lake Park. The trees cost $50 to $80, which are normally priced are around $250. The Park People will also offer free trees.

To learn more, visit the nonprofit's official website.