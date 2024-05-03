Aurora police launch enforcement operation targeting vehicles with expired license plates

The Aurora Police Department says it has heard cries from the public and announced the formation of an enforcement operation that will target vehicles that have late or no registration.

APD announced the new operation on Friday and says it will be targeting drivers who have no registration, failed to register within 90 days of residency, no license plate attached, expired license plates, expired temporary permits, failed to display valid registration, displayed fictitious/stolen plates, or legally inoperable vehicle.

The department's motorcycle enforcement team started the campaign and issued tickets to at least 23 drivers for registration violations. The oldest expired plate was from August of 2021, according to APD.

APD says its MET Team will conduct enforcement operations on a weekly basis throughout the summer as fines for violations will range between $15 to $75 with surcharges. The fine and surcharge for an expired plate of more than 60 days is $95.50, according to the department.

Motorist who are convicted of having fake, suspended, altered or stolen plates could face a minimum sentence of 10 days in jail, a $150 fine or both and a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $300 fine or both.

For more information on how to register a vehicle visit DMV Colorado County Offices page.

