Gov. Jared Polis references Casa Bonita "sneak peek" in State of the State

Gov. Jared Polis delivered the State of the State on Tuesday morning. He outlined where the state stands and what's coming next.

Among the challenges Colorado faces, he did highlight one major accomplishment that is coming in 2023- the opening of Casa Bonita after months of renovations.

In his speech, Polis said, "...like Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who created the hit show South Park and then one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time. Now they're tackling their greatest challenge of all - Casa Bonita - which we're thrilled will be opening this May. I got a sneak peak last week. Y'all are gonna love it."

Seems like the governor got an advance tour of what the iconic restaurant is going to look like once it reopens in May. But that's all he would say. He did not give any indication of how the inside of the landmark has changed. Polis mentioned Casa Bonita in the paragraph before he talked about the Centennial State's 150th birthday.

A lot has happened since Casa Bonita closed at the start of the pandemic. It filed for bankruptcy last year, then the creators of South Park announced they were buying the restaurant. Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez would take over as head chef.

Casa Bonita will reopen in May.