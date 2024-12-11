FIFA stadium naming: Arlington wants recognition for 2026 World Cup
If you want to get Arlington's mayor really riled up, just call AT&T Stadium "Dallas Stadium."
AT&T Stadium is set to host nine matches — the most of any venue in North America.
North Texas is set to host nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Excitement is building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It's been 31 years since North Texas hosted the tournament.
The official 2026 FIFA World Cup Poster for Dallas was created by Matt Cliff, a local artist out of Fort Worth. In June 2026, nine matches, including a semi-final game, will be held at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas also hosted the IBC during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.
Sources within the department said FIFA has requested a large law enforcement presence.
The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to approve a contract which includes a $15 million upgrade to the convention center.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to North Texas to see nine World Cup matches.
If anyone in north Texas can understand the experience of the enormity of the World Cup qualifiers coming to Texas, it is Hassan Nazari.
North Texas is set to host nine matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, something that Dallas Sports Commission Director Monica Paul says took over seven years to work on.
AT&T Stadium will adopt a new venue name for the FIFA World Cup 26™, Dallas Stadium in the city of Arlington.
Sunday, FIFA officials will finally announce which city will host the World Cup final and some are predicting Arlington's AT&T Stadium will win the spot.
The bright colors of the new logo signify "bold energy ... pride and maverick spirit" of the Dallas region.
The North Texas region will have storm chances on Saturday and Sunday.
President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade and Celebration, an event he envisioned.
"It's my home theater," Johnson said. "I feel so lucky and privileged to call this my home theater."
Homeowners could get up to $5,000 up front for agreeing to use MV Realty as their agent when or if they decided to sell their home.
The Texas House and Senate each passed HB 21 with a two-thirds majority, allowing it to take immediate effect.
Rated "high hazard" by the state, the dam had been overwhelmed by the torrential rain and failed to hold back the flooding that claimed two lives in October 2023.
The FDA and other health care authorities have not made any changes to regulations surrounding IV bags.
Most schools — 86% — said a lack of funding was their top concern in defending against cyberattacks
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas tells Jack Fink about his views on the protests against President Trump's mass deportation policies. He also comments on the report that the President wants Texas lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts before next year's elections. He details more budget cuts he wants to see from the federal budget.
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth discusses protest activity against President Trump's deportation policies. A New York Times report says Texas lawmakers are considering redrawing the state's congressional districts. Veasey tells Jack how he feels about it. He also discusses proposed tax and spending cuts.
Democratic Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin tells Jack Fink she is running for Lt. Governor. "I think the time is right. We need a change," said Goodwin in the interview.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
