We Are Dallas: Host city branding unveiled for 2026 FIFA World Cup

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Leaders of the Dallas host committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup unveiled the official host city brand Thursday: We Are Dallas.

The bright colors of the new logo signify "bold energy ... pride and maverick spirit" of the Dallas region, according to Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission.

The neon colors are also a nod to how city skyline lights up at night. On Thursday night, the skyline will feature the colors that are part of the newly revealed logo.

Also Thursday, the Dallas Sports Commission launched a new website with information for fans.

All of the host cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada have their own logos and color schemes, which will be used throughout the tournament.

While the 16 cities that will host matches were announced last year, the number of games played in each city has not yet been decided. Neither have the venues for the semifinal and final rounds of the tournament.

Paul said that AT&T Stadium could host six to eight matches. "We're still very aggressive and very vocal in terms of, hey. we really do feel like Dallas should be the host of the finals," she said.

Dallas is also bidding to host the International Broadcast Center, which it did for the 1994 World Cup. Toyota Stadium in Frisco is also vying to be the referee headquarters.

FIFA is expected to announce the sites for those venues this summer, and the match locations in the fall.