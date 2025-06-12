FIFA stadium naming: Arlington wants recognition for World Cup

The FIFA World Cup games are still a year away, but there's a name game already underway between two North Texas cities with a lot on the line.

If you want to get Arlington's mayor really riled up, just call AT&T Stadium "Dallas Stadium."

Mayor Jim Ross isn't on board with plans by FIFA, the World Cup's governing body, to give a city 20 miles away from Arlington sole billing when the biggest sporting event on the planet comes to AT&T Stadium next year.

"We are happy to share the name, but we believe that it should be called Arlington Dallas Stadium," said Ross.

Cities like Arlington, which will host World Cup games in 2026, will not be allowed to refer to their stadium's corporate sponsors like AT&T.

So FIFA has decided to call the site of nine games Dallas Stadium, which has rankled some Arlington residents and even some people who live in Dallas.

"Even though I'm from Dallas, it is here in Arlington, so personally I think it should be named where we're sitting," said Dallas resident Sheri Nelson.

"I feel like it should be the Arlington Stadium now because it's located in Arlington, not Dallas," said Arlington resident Ashley Martinez.

Arlington residents paid to build this stadium, and their mayor says it would be a slap in the face to them if the city is ignored by putting only Dallas's name on it.

"It's not a dig against Dallas," said Ross. "It's just essential pride of the city of Arlington and what we have accomplished here in our entertainment district ... It's also an economic impact and we want to optimize our ability to take advantage of that."

No word from Dallas leaders yet on whether they will fight for the city's name on the stadium, but the Dallas Sports Commission has told Arlington leaders that it will address the issue with FIFA later this summer.