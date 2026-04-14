Dallas-based chocolatier Kate Weiser Chocolate to permanently close

After 12 years in business, a beloved Dallas chocolatier is closing down.

Kate Weiser announced the decision to close her eponymous chocolate shops Monday on social media. She said she made the decision along with her financial partners.

"Our business is seasonal, labor-intensive and over the last few years has required a heavy financial lift to continue operating," Weiser wrote. "I am deeply proud of what we created and incredible grateful for the lessons, relationships, and experiences that come with it."

"My immediate focus will be on supporting my team of talented people who dedicated their time and energy to creating one of the most beloved chocolate companies in Dallas. I have taken steps alongside some of my incredible customers to secure jobs for my team."

After that, Weiser said she will "rest, reflect and spend time with my family until my next adventure."

With shops at Trinity Groves and NorthPark Center, both in Dallas, the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth and on Grapevine's Historic Main Street, Weiser's offerings include bonbons and chocolate bars that are hand-decorated with striped and speckled designs.

A selection of bonbons on display at Kate Weiser Chocolate's Trinity Groves location. CBS News Texas

Weiser is perhaps best known for her Carl the Snowman hot chocolate bombs, which were featured on Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list last year. Carl the Snowman will be produced for the upcoming holiday season one last time in partnership with Central Market, Weiser said.

Wednesday, April 15, will be the final day for customers to place online orders, and the Trinity Groves and NorthPark locations will stay open until the last chocolate is sold.