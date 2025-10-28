FEMA announces $875 million for FIFA World Cup game security

FEMA announced Tuesday it will provide $875 million to help bolster security at FIFA World Cup games next year.

The funding will be distributed in two tiers, according to a news release from the agency.

About $625 million is earmarked for the 11 cities hosting matches. The money can be used for security preparations, training, staff background checks, and increasing the number of first responders at venues and hotels.

Nine of those games will take place in North Texas, FIFA has announced.

CBS News Texas reached out to the North Texas Council of Governments and the city of Arlington about the potential security funding, but did not receive a response.

Increasing drone attack security

In addition to FEMA's funding, the Department of Homeland Security will provide $250 million to nine states and the national capital region for anti-drone technology ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America 250 national events.

"Nothing is more important to President Trump than protecting the American people," a FEMA spokesperson said. "The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be the largest sporting event in history, so it must also be the safest. That's why DHS is already working with host cities to ensure players, staff, and attendees are safe from all threats, including terrorist activities and criminal use of drones."