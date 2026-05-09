Arlington Police officer accused of inappropriate sexual contact with woman he previously handled a call for while on duty

The Arlington Police Department has charged one of its own officers after he reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman while he was on-duty.

The department said 36-year-old Derreck Dean was taken into custody Saturday morning following an investigation. Dean is now charged with one count of official oppression and one count of sexual assault.

Derreck Dean Arlington Police Department

Arlington Police said it received a report on April 18 that claimed Dean had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman he had first met during a prior call for service. As parallel criminal and administrative investigations were launched, the department said Dean was placed on administrative leave on his next scheduled on-duty shift, which was April 21.

Detectives said they learned Dean had first responded to a call for service at the woman's home on April 11, but he allegedly returned to her home three separate times between the morning of April 17 and the early morning hours of April 18. One of those visits included when the alleged sexual contact occurred, and the department said he was on-duty at that time. None of the additional trips, police said, were for calls for service.

Officials noted that Dean's body-worn camera was reportedly covered during all three additional visits.

Dean remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation. He has been employed by Arlington Police since 2016.

The department said it takes this matter seriously and is looking into whether other instances of misconduct may have happened. Anyone with additional allegations or information about Dean is asked to call Detective Donalson at 817-459-5632.