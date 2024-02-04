AT&T Stadium will host 9 games in upcoming 2026 World Cup

NORTH TEXAS - There was certainly a lot of cautious optimism in DFW's chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Final given AT&T Stadium's history of hosting big events, its large capacity, and previously leaked reports that AT&T Stadium would indeed be of location of the finale.

But DFW's hopes were dashed on Sunday as FIFA announced that MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey would host the World Cup Final.

It's a big blow to DFW leaders who've been working to bring the final to the metroplex since Dallas was named one of 16 host cities in June of 2022.

A silver lining in Sunday's announcement: AT&T Stadium will host nine World Cup games, the most among the 16 host cities.

Four of the nine games that will be hosted at AT&T Stadium will be knock-out stage games, including one of the semifinals. The stakes will be high on the pitch in Arlington. This World Cup will also feature 48 countries and 104 matches for the first time, the most in history.