Warm Saturday in North Texas ahead of severe weather chances later for Mother's Day

Saturday started out a bit warm and sticky outside in North Texas, but there will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s. Most of the area will stay dry today, but there is a chance for an isolated storm that could reach severe criteria late tonight for counties to the northwest of the metroplex.

CBS News Texas

Make sure you have an indoor plan for Mother's Day celebrations tomorrow! Sunday morning will start warm, muggy, and dry for most with the exception of an isolated storm possible along the Red River.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Sunday due to a front that will swing across North Texas in the late afternoon through the evening. All modes of severe weather will be likely, but the main threat includes a significant risk of hail up to 2 inches in diameter and winds up to category 1 hurricane strength.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Once the front moves through, cooler temperatures will settle into the forecast on Monday. However, the cool down won't last long. A warming trend returns and temperatures climb into the 90's once again at the end of the next week. Stay tuned!