Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker says she'd like to make a cameo appearance on Taylor Sheridan's Landman

It's one of the hottest shows, and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker didn't hesitate when asked when she would appear on an episode of Taylor Sheridan's Landman.

"Ooh, I like this. I've been asked this question," she told CBS News Texas in a recent interview. "I feel like if I can play my cards right with Taylor, why wouldn't I be a cameo as the mayor of Fort Worth right now? The question is what do they get themselves into that requires a visit to the mayor's office? I don't know, but I would love to."

The show films in Fort Worth, and the downtown skyline is often seen in the hit series on Paramount+.

Mayor Parker said she is grateful the city plays a starring role. "I'm incredibly thankful for both Taylor and Nick and their family and the entire 101 Studios team for their commitment and investment in Fort Worth. What better marketing could you give our city and the beautiful views and landscape that you see and that in that particular production and he's continuing to do that. The Madison is another great example and all the filming of Lioness. So, I think we should all be thankful for what is happening here in Fort Worth."

What would bring the Landman characters to the Fort Worth mayor's office? @MayorMattie tells @cbs11jack she'd definitely be willing to make a cameo. Check out the full interview where she discusses the upcoming bond election and other city issues here: https://t.co/SqBYNKOGpR pic.twitter.com/atHnoo4xOp — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) May 1, 2026

Last year, Parker was among those who testified at hearings before the State Legislature to increase incentives for TV and movie production in Texas so the state could better compete against Georgia and other states. Lawmakers approved a total of $1.5 billion in incentives through the year 2035.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.