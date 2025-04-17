Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Poster for Dallas created by Fort Worth artist

Excitement is building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It's been 31 years since North Texas hosted the tournament.

Come June 2026, nine matches, including a semi-final gam,e will be held at AT&T Stadium.

"FIFA World Cup 2026 is about uniting cultures, connecting communities and celebrating the spirit of the game. A game that transcends language borders and backgrounds," said Noelle LeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee.

Thursday, organizers revealed the official 2026 FIFA World Cup Poster for Dallas. It was created by Matt Cliff, an artist from Fort Worth.

"Knowing that this is going to be viewed in other countries and, and by soccer fans all over the world. What a privilege," said Cliff.

The organization received nearly 100 submissions; Cliff said he never expected to be selected.

"Getting that call was, was pretty massive. I honestly thought I missed the boat on it, to be 100% with you. I was proud of the design, and I felt like it was a good contender," said Cliff.

He said it took him about 12 hours to sketch up the poster, his goal was to showcase North Texas.

"I knew that I wanted to utilize the Dallas skyline, it's iconic," said Cliff. "The cowboy spoke a lot to the west side of Fort Worth, where I'm from, and I figured the best way to kind of build that juxtaposition between the old West culture and the modern sensibilities of North Texas was with the soccer ball."