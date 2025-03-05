Dallas to host thousands of media at FIFA 2026 World Cup International Broadcast Center

Dallas approves $15 million spending to serve as media hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Dallas will host FIFA's International Broadcast Center for the 2026 World Cup.

Dallas City Council and FIFA leaders announced the approval at a press conference on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

"As someone who believes Dallas is the premier sports city in the world, this announcement reinforces our city's position as a global leader in hosting events," said Councilmember Zarin D. Gracey. "The IBC is a huge milestone that highlights our relentless drive to attract and execute transformative events and opportunities."

Gracey acknowledged concerns about investing in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, given that it is slated for redevelopment. However, he emphasized that such investments are essential for keeping the center operational and competitive during the upgrades, which are expected to be completed in 2028.

The IBC will serve as a hub for 3,000 to 5,000 international broadcasters and staff. CBS News Texas reported in December that the FIFA-Dallas contract includes a $15 million commitment from the city for upgrades and renovations to the convention center, ensuring it meets the technical requirements of the broadcast center.

"It's days like today that really make me love my job. We get a chance to work with so many great leaders and stakeholders who are truly passionate and committed to making Dallas a recognized a global city," City Manager Kimberly Tolbert said Wednesday. "Today, we are not just celebrating an incredible achievement for our city, [but] we are also stepping on to the global stage in a way that truly exemplifies what Dallas is all about. We are bold, we're ambitious, we're exceptional, we know how to collaborate and we deliver unmatched hospitality."

Dallas also hosted the IBC during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.