Dallas police reveal plans for $22 million of funding for FIFA World Cup security

The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas is 81 days from Wednesday, and Dallas Police Department leaders spoke about their plans for securing the thousands of visitors and locals who will take part in the festivities.

The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded the Dallas Host Committee more than $51 million in security funding, with $22 million of that going to DPD.

Chief Daniel Comeaux said the department plans to spend the majority of the money on salaries and overtime for the officers who will be securing some of the events surrounding the World Cup.

Despite the actual games being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the World Cup will have a huge presence in Dallas proper. The International Broadcast Center will be based in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown, bringing 3,500 media members and staff from around the world.

Fair Park will host the FIFA Fan Fest, which will be open on the 34 match days of the tournament from June 11 through July 19. In addition to food, entertainment and activities, the fan fest will be a giant watch party for the matches themselves, expected to draw 1.5 million people over the course of the tournament.

The department has also allocated $1.3 million for new equipment like surveillance cameras, portable anti-ramming barricades and additional vehicles to use during the tournament.

"Money is not going to be the issue," Comeaux said. "It's not going to be an issue for us keeping everyone safe in Dallas. Whether we have the money or not, whether we get the money back as a police department, we're going to make sure we have the proper resources out there to keep everyone safe."

Anti-drone technology coming to Dallas

Comeaux also discussed a separate $10 million grant for technology lessen the threat from drones. "This investment will allow us to proactively address emerging threats from unarmed aerial systems and further enhance safety across all venues," hesaid.

Last year, an expert in the security industry told CBS News Texas that drones pose a significant security threat and could "wreak havoc" on World Cup events.