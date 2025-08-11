Volunteers needed for 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas

If you've ever dreamed of being part of the World Cup, now's your chance. Applications to volunteer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas are now open.

World Cup Organizing Committee Co-Chairs Dan Hunt and Nina Vaca are excited for what the 2026 games will bring. Nine matches will be played in North Texas with more than 700,000 tickets available.

"The economic impact that the 2026 World Cup will bring to the North Texas region, not just to Dallas, $1.5 to $2.1 billion," Vaca said.

To make it all happen, FIFA needs more than 6,000 volunteers for the events in the Dallas area.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, speak English, and commit to a minimum of eight shifts that will range from 6 to 8 hours each.

"I was a volunteer in 1994," Hunt said. "I was actually a ball kid. For the Spain game against, Korea and so again, South Korea, and it was an unbelievable experience to get to do that."

If you're interested in volunteering, you can apply on the FIFA website. You'll also need to attend an in-person tryout or group recruitment event, pass a background check and complete training.

Volunteer selections are expected to be made between December and March.

Locally, the World Cup is also estimated to create thousands of jobs.

"This is an incredible opportunity to grow our businesses and to scale and leave that economic footprint all over the North Texas region," Vaca said.