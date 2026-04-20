North Texas girl turns heart transplant journey into message of hope

One North Texas girl is turning her fight for a new heart into a message of hope.

During some of her toughest days, 9-year-old Penny Martin found her voice at Children's Health in Dallas.

She was born with multiple complex heart defects.

"They discovered that she had half a functional heart," her mom, Paula, said.

Penny underwent two major surgeries, but after the second, at just 7 years old, she went into heart failure.

"The last thing I remember was when I was in the ambulance going to Dallas. I also remember my mom saying my eyes were really dark," Penny said.

"Penny just wasn't in the best health, and so I wouldn't say I dealt with it perfectly, but it was the people that were around me that assured me that they were going to take good care of Penny, and shortly after, I found out that was the truth," Paula said.

During a months-long wait for a new heart, Penny remained in the hospital. She was introduced to music therapy and instantly fell in love.

"I went to the music room," she said. "They're recording you. It was cool!"

She quickly became a bright light in the hospital, recording her first album and even conducting a holiday orchestra.

"She was just a delight to care for because she always made people laugh and she had just an excellent outlook on life," UTSW and Children's Health Pediatric Cardiologist Melodie Minter Lynn, DO, said.

"It made me feel really good that everybody loved Penny so much!" Paula said.

Then, last year, the call they had been waiting for finally came. A donor heart was available.

"It was a bittersweet thing, and we've now gotten to know Penny's donor family, and we love them very much... and so it's a bittersweet feeling, but I was very excited for Penny's life," Paula said.

Now, one year after her transplant, Penny is back home and thriving.

She'll need medication for the rest of her life, but so far, she's had no complications, and her long-term outlook is strong.

"She can hold a note longer," Paula said. "I just feel like there's so many possibilities for her now that there weren't before."

For others still waiting, Penny says, "Keep going."

"Don't give up!" she said.

She never stopped singing and can't wait to see what's next.