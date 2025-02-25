Dallas police warned against taking time off next year during World Cup

Dallas police warned against taking time off next summer during World Cup

Dallas Police officers have been told to not expect to be able to take time off for two months during the 2026 summer as the city ramps up security for multiple World Cup events.

A message Dallas officers received Monday from Interim Police Chief Michael Igo said the 2026 World Cup "will increase the demand for police resources."

As a result, Igo said, no discretionary time off will be approved between May 28 and July 26.

The international broadcast center will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host nine World Cup games.

Sources within the department said FIFA has requested a large law enforcement presence.

The announcement was met with criticism from officers who say the dates span the same period any children are out of school.

The 2026 World Cup will be played in 16 host cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and will feature 48 teams.

The opener of the 39-day tournament will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11 and the Final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.