Dan Hunt, Monica Paul discuss what it means for North Texas to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup games

FRISCO – North Texas is set to host nine matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, something that Dallas Sports Commission Director Monica Paul says took over seven years to work on.

Paul told CBS News Texas that it's an honor, given they were only planning on hosting eight games.

"I think FIFA realized, you've got a world class stadium in AT&T Stadium, I think they put the trust in our region, I think they saw the collaboration across all North Texas cities," she said. "I think at the end of the day, they said Dallas can deliver."

FIFA announced the tournament schedule on Sunday. It was a fight between MetLife and AT&T Stadium in Dallas for the final, with the final going to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA gave Dallas the most matches with nine. MetLife will host eight, including the biggest prize of them all.

Dan Hunt, president of FC Dallas and chairman of the organizing committee bringing the World Cup games to Dallas, told CBS News Texas that soccer fans and sports fans alike should be excited for the games.

"it will be a giant party for 37 days or so and that is what makes the World Cup so special," Hunt said.

Paul said that an estimated over 100,000 people will flock to North Texas for each match – people from all over the world.

"To host nine and know the economic impact and legacy standpoint is going to be pretty special," Paul said.

Four of the nine games that will be hosted at AT&T Stadium will be knock-out stage games, including one of the semifinals.

"We've seen a boost in FC Dallas, the interest in the team, the interest in the league, we just had a record-breaking signing at the club. The energy is unbelievable around all things soccer," Hunt said.