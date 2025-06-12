Arlington prepares for global spotlight as 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches

With just one year to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, preparations are well underway in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium is set to host nine matches — the most of any venue in North America — and officials expect millions of fans to flock to North Texas during the month-long tournament.

"A lot of times people say that it's nine Super Bowls," said Matt Wilson, executive director of the Arlington Sports Commission. "It's even more than that."

City leverages experience with major events

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed outside AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images

Arlington, already a seasoned host of major sporting events, is drawing on years of experience to prepare for the international spotlight.

"We'll take all the lessons that we've learned over the past 10, 15, 20 years here to make sure that people have the best experience they possibly can," Wilson said.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Arlington's entertainment district, whether or not they have tickets. City leaders say the infrastructure is ready to handle the crowds, pointing to the success of events like the Texas Rangers' World Series parade in 2023.

"First and foremost, we want to have a safe and fun environment, and preparations are well underway to make sure that's the focal point," Wilson said.

Economic impact expected to be massive

The World Cup is projected to generate an estimated $2 billion for the North Texas region and boost tourism across the state.

"Folks will be here for the games, but then they will also have time to explore communities and to branch out to see more of Texas and all that we have to offer as a destination," said Erika Boyd, president and CEO of the Texas Travel Alliance.

Local businesses gear up for global visitors

Local hotels, restaurants, and businesses are already preparing for the influx of international visitors.

"And the experiences that we create for visitors in Texas have a lasting economic impact for the state and actually help to offset the household taxes that all Texans pay," Boyd said.

A global stage and a lasting legacy

As the countdown continues, local leaders are embracing the opportunity to showcase the region on a global stage. The hope is that Arlington's moment in the spotlight will not only impress the world, but leave a legacy that lasts for years to come.