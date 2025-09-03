World Cup ticket sales begin soon as Arlington prepares for global spotlight

The first opportunity to get your hands on FIFA World Cup tickets is just a week away.

While fans get ready to apply, the City of Arlington is sharing more information about what this huge event will look like in North Texas — and how local businesses can be part of it.

Marquez Bakery eyes big moment

Marquez Bakery has been operating in Arlington for more than 35 years.

"We are a restaurant, we are a tortilla factory, and we are a bakery as well," Karina Nunez said.

She says business really picked up after AT&T Stadium opened across the street, but the World Cup next summer could be their biggest opportunity yet.

"We get to see the excitement, hear the excitement, feel the excitement, be the excitement for this event so we're really looking forward to it and having people come in from all over the world," she said.

City expects global turnout

The City of Arlington expects about half of all visitors will be international, staying on average 10 days.

Visa cardholders get first access

Next Wednesday, fans can apply on FIFA's website to be included in the presale draw. Tickets will start at $60. However, only Visa cardholders will be eligible.

Additional ticket sales phases will open in October and continue through to the final match on July 19.