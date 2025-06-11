North Texas FIFA World Cup committee to update on preparations with 1 year to go

With just one year to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in North Texas, anticipation is mounting.

On Wednesday, Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission and president of the North Texas FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Committee, held a news conference at 3 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco to provide updates on the region's preparations.

North Texas is set to host nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, including:

Five group stage matches

Two round of 32 matches

One Round of 16 match

One semifinal match

Key match dates at AT&T Stadium:

Group stage: June 14, 17, 22, 25, and 27, 2026

Round of 32: June 30 and July 3, 2026

Round of 16: July 6, 2026

Semifinal: July 14, 2026

Officials estimate the tournament will generate an economic impact of $1.5 billion to $2.1 billion for the North Texas region.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas will serve as the international broadcast center, accommodating an expected 3,000 to 5,000 international media professionals.

Dallas previously hosted six matches during the 1994 FIFA World Cup at the historic Cotton Bowl.