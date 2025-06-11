Watch CBS News
North Texas FIFA World Cup committee to update on preparations with 1 year to go

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

With just one year to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in North Texas, anticipation is mounting.

On Wednesday, Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission and president of the North Texas FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Committee, held a news conference at 3 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco to provide updates on the region's preparations.

North Texas is set to host nine matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, including:

  • Five group stage matches
  • Two round of 32 matches
  • One Round of 16 match
  • One semifinal match

Key match dates at AT&T Stadium:

  • Group stage: June 14, 17, 22, 25, and 27, 2026
  • Round of 32: June 30 and July 3, 2026
  • Round of 16: July 6, 2026
  • Semifinal: July 14, 2026

Officials estimate the tournament will generate an economic impact of $1.5 billion to $2.1 billion for the North Texas region.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas will serve as the international broadcast center, accommodating an expected 3,000 to 5,000 international media professionals.

Dallas previously hosted six matches during the 1994 FIFA World Cup at the historic Cotton Bowl.

