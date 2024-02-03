Will Dallas host the 2026 World Cup final? Faithful fans keeping fingers crossed

NORTH TEXAS - The wait is almost over, in less than 24 hours we'll find out if Dallas will get to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match.

"Having the World Cup final here at home, being a soccer fan is like a dream come true," said lifelong soccer fan Edward Salas.

Back in June of 2022, Dallas was selected as one of 16 cities across North America to host some of the FIFA World Cup matches in 2026 but on Sunday FIFA officials will finally announce which city will host the World Cup final. And some media reports have predicted Arlington's AT&T Stadium will win the spot.

"It has to be in 'Jerry's World,' it just has to, and I know he's gonna do everything he can to get it here," said soccer fan Carlos Ferrufino. "AT&T stadium is one of the best beautiful stadiums in the whole world."

We caught up with a few soccer fans at the Soccer 90 store in Frisco. They say the chance to see a World Cup match, final or not, in their own backyard is what dreams are made of.

"When I was six it was in Germany, then it goes to South Africa, Brazil, Qatar, now it's the US. You know, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Ferrufino.

"I am saving up every single cent at my job to buy tickets," said Ezequial Beteta.

Experts say hosting a World Cup final match at AT&T Stadium will put North Texas in an international spotlight.

"If we are able to get this great news on February 4, imagine a million visitors coming to town. It's gonna be like 12 to 18 Superbowls over 5 and a half weeks," said Larry Lundy, a longtime Dallas sports marketing executive.

"All the people, and other countries, the atmosphere, it's what a soccer fan lives for," said Salas.

FIFA officials will reveal the full World Cup match schedule and the location of the final match tomorrow in a special live broadcast at 2 p.m. CT.

The date of the final match has already been set for July 19, 2026.