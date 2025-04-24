Steelers NFL Draft tracker for Pittsburgh's 2025 picks

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to make six picks over the three-day event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The draft is taking place in the lots surrounding Lambeau Field, Titletown and the Resch Complex. Legendary Lambeau Field is the home of the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers enter the draft needing help at several positions, including defensive line, quarterback and running back.

Track Pittsburgh's 2025 NFL Draft moves below.

Who have the Steelers drafted so far?

Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, First Round, Pick 21

Pittsburgh addressed the defensive side of the ball with its first-round pick. The defensive lineman out of Oregon fills an immediate need for the Steelers. Harmon can play next to Cameron Heyward, and the two can form a formidable pair on the defensive line.

Derrick Harmon #55 of the Oregon Ducks looks to the sideline in the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 2024 Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers' remaining 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 3: 83rd overall

Round 4: 123rd overall

Round 5: 156th overall

Round 6: 185th overall

Round 7: 229th overall

The Steelers do not currently hold a second-round pick in the draft, which the team traded when acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf earlier this year.

Pittsburgh landed at the 21st overall spot in this year's draft after finishing their 2024 season with a 10-7 record. The team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs.

Recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason moves

A number of questions surrounding the Steelers' roster for the upcoming season are still unanswered, particularly at the quarterback position.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields each left the team during free agency and Aaron Rodgers coming to Pittsburgh as a free agent still remains a possibility. Mason Rudolph is back in Pittsburgh after signing a two-year deal with the team.

Running back Najee Harris also departed Pittsburgh during free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh added a number of free agents this offseason, including former Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison and former Philadelphia Eagles players Darius Slay and Kenneth Gainwell.

Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers draft last year?

The Steelers made seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and had several of the players they selected play key roles during the team's season last year.

First-round pick Troy Fautanu made his first start during the team's Week 2 game but suffered a season-ending injury in practice the following week.

Second-round pick Zach Frazier and fourth-round pick Mason McCormick each saw significant playing time on the offensive line last year.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson was picked in the third round but only played in a limited role, missing most of the season due to injury.

Third-round pick Payton Wilson earned a second-string linebacker roster spot, making several key plays down the stretch for the Steelers, including an interception against the Ravens and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Bengals.

Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson intercepts a pass intended for Ravens running back Justice Hill on Nov. 17th, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Sixth-round picks Logan Lee and Ryan Watts both spent the season on injured reserve.