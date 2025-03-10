Quarterback Justin Fields to join Jets on 2-year contract, reports say

The New York Jets' never-ending search for sustainability at quarterback continued on Monday when they reached a reported free agent contract with Justin Fields.

Fields will sign a two-year contract worth $40 million, with $30 million guaranteed. The move will become official at noon on Wednesday, the first official day of the new NFL season, ESPN's Adams Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Fields instantly becomes the odds-on favorite to start for the Jets, following the departure of Aaron Rodgers, who led the team to a 5-12 record last season.

What to know about Justin Fields

Fields, who turned 26 on March 5, was selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent three seasons with the Bears, compiling a 10-28 record as a starter, before landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Fields went 4-2 as the starter before being supplanted by veteran Russell Wilson.

In theory, Fields will compete at Jets training camp against veteran Tyrod Taylor and second-year signal-caller Jordan Travis, who missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury late in his final season at Florida State.

With the Jets, Fields will be reunited with former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who led the team with 101 receptions and 1,104 yards last season.

Fields is known as a dual-threat quarterback, meaning he can be a dangerous offensive weapon with both his arm and his legs. Back in 2022, his second season with the Bears, he passed for 2,242 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

His problem has been turnovers. Fields has fumbled 44 times during his four-year career.

Overall, Fields has passed for 7,780 yards and 45 TDs with 31 interceptions in 50 games, including 44 starts. He has rushed for 19 scores.

