Watch CBS News
Sports

Steelers reportedly signing former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

With Najee Harris off to Los Angeles, the Steelers have found some help for their running back room. 

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are finalizing a one-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. 

The 25-year-old running back was selected 150th overall by the Eagles in 2021 and recorded 290 yards in 75 carries with one touchdown last season. 

In four seasons with Philadelphia, Gainwell had 280 carries for 1,185 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His best season was his rookie year when he rushed for five touchdowns in 16 games. Gainwell's best season for yardage came in 2023 when he had 364 yards in 84 carries. 

During the Eagles' Super Bowl run this past year, Gainwell appeared in all four games, had 13 carries for 42 yards, and three first downs. 

On Monday, it was reported that Najee Harris agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for up to $9.25 million

The Steelers also acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks over the weekend for a second-round pick and signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. 

However, the Steelers are still searching for their quarterback for the upcoming season. Russell Wilson remains unsigned and Justin Fields agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets

While nothing has been finalized, the Steelers have been linked to former Green Bay Packers and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.