Steelers reportedly signing former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell

With Najee Harris off to Los Angeles, the Steelers have found some help for their running back room.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are finalizing a one-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell.

The 25-year-old running back was selected 150th overall by the Eagles in 2021 and recorded 290 yards in 75 carries with one touchdown last season.

In four seasons with Philadelphia, Gainwell had 280 carries for 1,185 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His best season was his rookie year when he rushed for five touchdowns in 16 games. Gainwell's best season for yardage came in 2023 when he had 364 yards in 84 carries.

During the Eagles' Super Bowl run this past year, Gainwell appeared in all four games, had 13 carries for 42 yards, and three first downs.

On Monday, it was reported that Najee Harris agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for up to $9.25 million.

The Steelers also acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks over the weekend for a second-round pick and signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

However, the Steelers are still searching for their quarterback for the upcoming season. Russell Wilson remains unsigned and Justin Fields agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets.

While nothing has been finalized, the Steelers have been linked to former Green Bay Packers and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.