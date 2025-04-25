Who is Kaleb Johnson, the Steelers' third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Steelers fans approve of Pittsburgh drafting RB Kaleb Johnson in third round

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Friday.

Johnson heard his name at No. 83 overall. Here's everything to know about the team's third-round pick.

Where did Kaleb Johnson go to college?

Johnson spent three seasons at Iowa before bypassing his senior season and declaring for the draft.

Johnson played in 35 games while in college, rushing for 2,779 yards and 30 scores. He added 29 receptions for 240 yards and two TDs.

He saved his best season for 2024, tallying 1,537 yards rushing and 21 rushing scores in 12 games. He averaged 128.1 yards rushing per game and 6.4 yards per carry.

He had 22 receptions as a junior after catching seven combined passes in his first two seasons.

Why did the Pittsburgh Steelers draft Kaleb Johnson?

The Steelers had a need at running back after Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, and Johnson can step into a large role as a rookie.

Johnson and Jaylen Warren can form a dynamic two-back system for the black and gold. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound running back from Iowa and Warren can bring out the best in each other as they have complementary skills.

"Excited about getting Kaleb Johnson in here," Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith told the media on Friday night. "Really explosive running back ... one of the more instinctive backs I've watched in a couple years coming out of the draft."

Smith said Johnson is a "perfect fit regardless of whatever run scheme you're running."

"We're really excited about him and what he can bring to the offense and the team," he added.

Kaleb Johnson's NFL Combine numbers

Johnson measured in with 33-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands at the NFL Combine.

He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash and had a 1.62-second 10-yard split.

Who did the Steelers draft in the first round?

The black and gold selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

Harmon, whose name was called at No. 21 overall, was one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football last season. He adds depth to the team's defensive line and could see significant playing time as a rookie.

But it was a bittersweet moment for Harmon, whose mother died after the Steelers selected her son.