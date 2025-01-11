Derrick Henry, Ravens roll past Steelers in Wild Card game, win 28-14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens met at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night during the NFL's first round of playoff action.

Pittsburgh won the coin toss and received the ball to start the contest, but the offense stalled around midfield, forcing a punt to the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson threw a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman to cap off a 95-yard, 13-play drive and take a 7-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

Deep into the second quarter, Ravens running back Derrick Henry scored a touchdown to help give the Ravens a 14-0 lead during another long, 85-yard drive of all run plays.

An offensive pass interference call on wide receiver George Pickens before the two-minute warning wiped out what would have been the Steelers' longest play of the first half, but the team was forced to punt on a fourth-and-nine.

Jackson threw his second touchdown of the first half, a five-yard check-down to running back Justice Hill, with two seconds before the end of the half to give Baltimore a 21-0 lead going into the locker room.

The Steelers collected their first points of the contest by way of a 30-yard Van Jefferson touchdown with 8:05 left in the third quarter, ending an impressive 98-yard drive to trim the deficit to a 14-point game.

The Ravens, led by Derrick Henry, quickly responded on the next drive with a 44-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to go up 28-7 in the latter half of the third quarter.

A 36-yard touchdown reception by George Pickens on the ensuing drive again trimmed Baltimore's lead to 14 points, with Pittsburgh trailing 28-14 with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

Needing two scores to tie the game, the Steelers turned the ball over on downs with six minutes left in regulation that effectively sealed the game for the Ravens.

The Ravens ran most of the clock out after the Steelers gave the ball back to Baltimore.

Up next

The Ravens advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, with their opponent yet to be determined.

The Steelers' season is over.