Roman Wilson, Payton Wilson drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in Round 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver out of Michigan was selected No. 84 overall on Friday.

Wilson was a key offensive piece on a team that won the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. He started all 15 games last season and led the Wolverines with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine.

CBS Sports gave the pick a B-.

"Slot wideout who doesn't quite play to his timed speed but has nice burst/lean early in route. Super-reliable hands and has great feel for soft spot in zone. Not going to be much of a YAC type in NFL. Not noticeably quick. Should be decent separator."

Wilson will have a chance to get immediate playing time for the black and gold. The Steelers traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Johnson caught 51 passes last season for Pittsburgh.

"The reason they took me is they expect me to come in and play and help this team win games," Wilson said on Friday, according to the team's website. "That is exactly what I am going to come in and do."

The Steelers picked offensive lineman Troy Fautanu on Thursday in Round 1 of the draft before adding West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second round.

Linebacker Payton Wilson drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers

With their second pick of the third round, the Steelers drafted Payton Wilson out of NC State.

At pick No. 98, the Steelers picked up the linebacker, who won the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year Award and Butkus Award last season. He had 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks over 12 games in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pounder will help bring depth to the Steelers' linebacker room.

Draft experts said Wilson fell in the draft due to injuries, which have plagued his career. Wilson missed time due to knee and shoulder injuries while at NC State.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Wilson does not have an ACL in one of his knees.

"My understanding, just talking to several sources, is that one of his knees does not have an ACL," Rapoport said.