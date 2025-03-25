Watch CBS News
New York Giants signing quarterback Russell Wilson, CBS Sports reports

By CBS New York Team

The New York Giants are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, according to CBS Sports

Wilson's deal with the Giants is for one year and worth $10.5 million, but can be as high as $21 million, ESPN reported.

The move comes days after New York signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who figures to be Wilson's backup. The two join Tommy DeVito in the Giants quarterback room. 

Giants sign 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback

Wilson-Landing Spots Football
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson talks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. Stephanie Scarbrough / AP

The 36-year-old Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, joins his fourth team in five years. He helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last year but the team lost five in a row to end the season after starting 6-1 with Wilson.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdown passes, five interceptions and a 96.5 passer rating for the Steelers.

He had 3,070 yards passing, 26 TDs, eight picks and a 98 passer rating for the Broncos in 2023 but was dumped after two disappointing seasons.

Wilson averaged 3,706 yards, 29 TDs and had a 101.8 passer rating in 10 seasons with Seattle, leading the Seahawks to one Super Bowl title and within one yard of another.

Wilson is 121-77-1 in 199 career starts in the regular season and 9-8 in the playoffs. He has 46,135 yards passing, 350 TDs, 111 interceptions and a 99.8 career passer rating. Wilson also has rushed for 5,462 yards and 31 TDs.

