Watch CBS News
U.S.

2025 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

By
Faris Tanyos
News Editor
Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
Read Full Bio
Faris Tanyos

/ CBS News

NFL Draft could bring millions to Green Bay
Organizers hope NFL Draft will bring millions to Green Bay's economy 02:55

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, a drama-free move that had been predicted for weeks by football pundits. 

In a sign of the importance of the position, Ward becomes the third straight quarterback to go No. 1 overall, after the Chicago Bears selected USC's Caleb Williams with the first pick in 2024, and the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young in 2023.

The last non-quarterback to go No. 1 was Georgia defensive end Travon Walker in 2022, picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
Fans gather at the NFL Draft stage during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Getty Images

Although Ward was considered a virtual lock to go to the Titans, the rest of the draft was expected to be one of the most unpredictable in years. That unpredictability came to fruition almost immediately, when after Ward's selection, the Jaguars traded a haul — including the No. 5 pick — to the Browns in order to move up to No. 2 and take two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, who has expressed a desire to play both cornerback and receiver in the NFL as he did in college. 

Unlike 2024's draft class, considered one of the most talent-laden in decades, 2025 doesn't have anywhere near as many blue-chip prospects, and forecasts on who might go where have been all over the map.   

The overriding theme so far appeared to be the trenches. While an unprecedented six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks in the 2024 draft, only one, Ward, was chosen in the first 12 picks Thursday. 

Seven of the first 12 picks were on the offensive and defensive lines.  

The big question mark of the night appeared to be where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, would land, and whether he could drop out of the first round entirely after initial projections had him going as high as No. 1. 

For the first time ever, meanwhile, the draft was being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, just outside Lambeau Field, the iconic home of the Packers.

Rounds two and three will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, while rounds four through seven will be held Saturday beginning at noon. 

NFL Draft order and picks for the first round

  • No. 1: Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami 
Cam Ward
Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Cleveland) — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Travis Hunter
Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 3: New York Giants — DE Abdul Carter, Penn State
Abdul Carter
Edge rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 4: New England Patriots — OT Will Campbell, LSU
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU walks the stage prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 5: Cleveland Browns (via trade with Jacksonville) — DT Mason Graham, Michigan
Mason Graham
Defensive Tackle Mason Graham of Michigan arrives with Kimberly Graham and Allen Graham prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 6: Las Vegas Raiders — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Ashton Jeanty
Running Back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected sixth overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 7: New York Jets — OT Armand Membou, Missouri
Armand Membou
Armand Membou of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images
  • No. 8: Carolina Panthers — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 9: New Orleans Saints — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas 
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images
  • No. 10: Chicago Bears — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan 
Colston Loveland
Tight end Colston Loveland of Michigan speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images
  • No. 11: San Francisco 49ers — DE Mykel Williams, Georgia
Mykel Williams
Mykel Williams of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images
  • No. 12: Dallas Cowboys — G Tyler Booker, Alabama
Guard Tyler Booker
Guard Tyler Booker of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images
  • No. 13: Miami Dolphins — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan 
Kenneth Grant
Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant of Michigan speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images
  • No. 14: Indianapolis Colts — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
  • No. 15: Atlanta Falcons
  • No. 16: Arizona Cardinals
  • No. 17: Cincinnati Bengals
  • No. 18: Seattle Seahawks
  • No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • No. 20: Denver Broncos
  • No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers
  • No. 23: Green Bay Packers
  • No. 24: Minnesota Vikings
  • No. 25: Houston Texans
  • No. 26: Los Angeles Rams
  • No. 27: Baltimore Ravens
  • No. 28: Detroit Lions
  • No. 29: Washington Commanders
  • No. 30: Buffalo Bills
  • No. 31: Kansas City Chiefs
  • No. 32: Philadelphia Eagles
Faris Tanyos

Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.