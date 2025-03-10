Running back Najee Harris reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers' 2021 24th overall pick, Najee Harris, is heading to the west coast, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris and the Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million.

The Steelers selected Harris 24th overall out of Alabama in the 2021 draft and he would go on to become the first player in the history of the franchise to log at least 1,000 rushing yards in his first four seasons.

Harris exploded onto the scene his rookie season when he would reach the 1,200-yard mark scoring 10 total touchdowns.

In the past couple of seasons, Harris has been splitting carries with Jaylen Warren, who the Steelers tendered a restricted free agent offer on Monday.

It's the second prominent member of the Steelers' offense to agree to terms with another franchise on Monday, as quarterback Justin Fields agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a two-year deal.

The decision to pursue Harris by the Chargers came after they decided to allow their RB1, J.K. Dobbins, to test the open market.

For the Steelers, the offense this upcoming season could look much different. They recently traded for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and are still looking for an answer at quarterback. With Fields headed to New York and Russell Wilson still remaining unsigned, it remains unclear, though some sources have said the Steelers are considering veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.