Watch CBS News
Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signing defensive back Darius Slay

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: March 9, 2025
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: March 9, 2025 21:29

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive back Darius Slay, according to a report from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Slay, 34, is a six-time Pro Bowler who played the previous five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including last season where he won Super Bowl LIX.

Drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Slay has made 619 career tackles with 28 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and 160 passes defended.

He will join a young Steelers secondary that includes Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., and Beanie Bishop Jr.

Slay isn't the only new face set to join the Steelers. This signing comes after the Steelers reportedly swung a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.