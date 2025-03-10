Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signing defensive back Darius Slay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive back Darius Slay, according to a report from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Slay, 34, is a six-time Pro Bowler who played the previous five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including last season where he won Super Bowl LIX.

Drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Slay has made 619 career tackles with 28 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and 160 passes defended.

He will join a young Steelers secondary that includes Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., and Beanie Bishop Jr.

Slay isn't the only new face set to join the Steelers. This signing comes after the Steelers reportedly swung a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf.