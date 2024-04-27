Steelers select defensive tackle Logan Lee 178th overall

2024 NFL Draft Preview: Steelers to make 7 picks after busy offseason

DETROIT (KDKA) - With the 178th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive tackle Logan Lee in the sixth round.

Lee, listed as 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, played his college ball at Iowa as a three-year starter.

In 2023, Lee amassed 55 total tackles, three passes defended and three sacks.

The Illinois native was selected as an honorable mention All-Big Ten defensive player by league coaches and media in 2023.

The Steelers have one pick remaining in the draft, a sixth-round selection, 195th overall.

