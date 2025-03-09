Steelers acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle Seahawks, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report from NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers are trading their 2025 second-round pick to Seattle for Metcalf, who has reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension. According to the NFL insiders, Metcalf will sign a four-year, $132 million extension with Pittsburgh, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

DK Metcalf had one year and $18 million left on his old deal. Now he gets a 4-year, $132 million extension -- $33 million per year -- that puts him under contract through 2029 and makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. https://t.co/ATissmYN9K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

Metcalf, 27, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ole Miss alum has 438 career receptions on 726 targets, good for 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns. Last season, he recorded 66 receptions on 108 targets for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

